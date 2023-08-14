Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 14: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices In India: Petrol prices on Monday, August 14, remained constant in major cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. However, small cities witnessed revisions. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 and that of diesel at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 102.63 a litre and diesel stood at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Noida, people were buying petrol at Rs 106.14 per litre, while diesel at Rs 92.69 a litre. In Gurugram, petrol prices were at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre.

In Bhopal, petrol touched as high as Rs 108.65 per litre and diesel was at Rs 93.90 per litre. In Pune, petrol was selling at Rs 105.84 per litre and diesel was at Rs 92.36. In Patna, petrol was at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 a litre.

On Monday, crude oil prices eased after seven straight weeks of gains supported by tightening supply on OPEC+ output cuts, as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $86.52 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.95 a barrel, down 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, according to Reuters.

Prices slipped as the U.S. dollar index extended gains on Monday after a slightly bigger increase in U.S. producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields despite expectations that the US Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.