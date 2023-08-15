CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 15: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 11:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol and diesel prices today on August 15.

In Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price was at Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices in India on Tuesday, August 15, remained unchanged across major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. In Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel price was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol sold at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was at Rs 106.03 and that of diesel stood at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Noida, petrol sold at Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.96 per litre. In Gurugram, people were buying per-litre petrol at Rs 97.18 and diesel at Rs 90.05.

Among other cities, in Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol stood at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal was at Rs 108.65 and diesel was at Rs 93.90. In Chandigarh, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 a litre and diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre.

Crude oil prices finished down on Monday on worries about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar were taking the momentum out of seven weeks of gains on tight supply, according to Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 68 cents, or 0.82%, at $82.51 a barrel. Brent crude futures finished at $86.21 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.69%.

With fading hope China’s economy will return to pre-pandemic levels of demand, oil markets have little to pin their hopes to for future growth, said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst with ICAP-TA.

first published:August 15, 2023, 11:24 IST
