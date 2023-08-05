Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 5: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City Today

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, August 5, continue to remain unchanged across major cities in India including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. Mumbai continues to have the highest price for petrol, trading at Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.73 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.33 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Among other cities, petrol in Ghaziabad stood at Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 89.75 a litre. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol was at Rs 107.24 a litre, while diesel stood at Rs 94.04 a litre. In Haryana’s Gurugram, petrol was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre, but diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices on Friday rose more than a dollar a barrel to record a sixth consecutive week of gains, after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts through September, adding to undersupply concerns, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose $1.10, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $86.24 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.27, or 1.6 per cent, to close at $82.82 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since mid-April on Friday.