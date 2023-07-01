Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 1: Check Latest Fuel Prices In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, July 1, largely remained unchanged in India, including major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Bengaluru, the petrol price stood at Rs 101.94 a litre while diesel was at Rs 87.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was selling at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 92.76.

In Gurugram, petrol was at Rs 97.18 per litre and diesel was at Rs 90.05. In Lucknow, the petrol price was at Rs 96.57, while diesel stood at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Noida, the petrol price was Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel stood at Rs 89.96.

In Agra, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.37.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

International Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude oil prices were little changed in early trading on Friday, but were set to notch their first monthly gain this year as a steep drawdown in oil stocks and OPEC+ plans to cut output outweighed demand fears stemming from rising interest rates, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.32 at 0015 GMT. The less-traded front month contract , which expires on Friday, was down 12 cents at $74.22.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.65.

Why Do Fuel Prices Vary Across States?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 1, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.63 Rs 94.24 Gurugram Rs 97.18 Rs 90.05 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.57 Rs 89.76 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.79 Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.