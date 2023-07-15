Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 15: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 15: The price of petrol and diesel remained constant on Thursday, July 15, across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel was as Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the per-litre petrol price was at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel was at Rs 94.27 a litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol in Ghaziabad stood at Rs 96.58 a litre, while diesel was at Rs 89.75 a litre. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol was at Rs 107.24 a litre, while diesel stood at Rs 94.04 a litre. In Haryana’s Gurugram, petrol was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre, but diesel was at Rs 90.05 a litre.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.