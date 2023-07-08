Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For July 8: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, July 8, remained largely unchanged in India. In Delhi, the petrol price on Saturday stood at Rs 96.72 per litre, and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31, while the diesel price was Rs 94.27 a litre.

Among other cities, in Kolkata, the petrol price stood at Rs 106.03 and diesel was at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In NCR, the petrol was selling at Rs 96.79 per litre in Noida and the diesel price was 89.96 a litre. In Gurugram, the per-litre price of petrol was Rs 97.18 and the diesel rate was Rs 90.05 a litre. In Agra, the petrol price was Rs 96.20 a litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 89.37 a litre.

In Chandigarh, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 a litre and the cost of diesel was Rs 84.26 a litre. In Lucknow, the petrol price was Rs 96.57 per litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Jaipur, the per-litre petrol price was Rs 108.48 and the diesel rate was Rs 93.72 per litre. In Patna, petrol cost Rs 107.24 a litre and diesel stood at Rs 94.04 a litre.

In Bengaluru, the price of petrol was Rs 101.94 a litre and that of diesel stood at Rs 87.89 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

International Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed about 3 per cent to a nine-week high on Friday as supply concerns and technical buying outweighed fears that further interest rate hikes could slow economic growth and reduce demand for oil. Brent futures rose $1.95, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at $78.47 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose $2.06, or 2.9 per cent, to settle at $73.86, according to Reuters.