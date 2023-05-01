Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates In Chandigarh, Delhi, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in four major metro cities on Monday, May 1, 2023, remained unchanged. However, in states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, fuel prices are showed a decline. Petrol has become cheaper by 41 paise and diesel by 39 paise in Maharashtra. In Punjab too, petrol has become cheaper by 26 paise and diesel by 25 paise. There is a drop of 25 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has become cheaper by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal.

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

On Monday, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi continues to remain Rs 96.72 and for an equal quantity of diesel, customers have to pay Rs 89.62. Similarly, customers in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.72 for equal quantity of diesel.

New prices continue in these cities as well

– Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs.96.58 and diesel to Rs.89.75 per litre.

– Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and Rs 89.75 per liter of diesel.

– Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

– Petrol in Patna has become Rs 107.42 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.

– Petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter in Port Blair.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 28, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.47 Rs 89.67 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 89.93

This is how you can know today’s latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

