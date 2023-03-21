Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City Here

The cost of petrol and diesel on Tuesday, March 21, remain unchanged. Despite expectations of a drop in the price of crude oil due to the bank collapses in the US, fuel rates in India remained unaffected. An unnamed government source told CNBC TV-18 that the prices of petrol and diesel in the country is unlikely to go down in the near future. This is because oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India are yet to recover nearly Rs 18,000 crore in accumulated losses from earlier quarters. The publication also stated that for this quarter, OMCs will probably “scrape through” because of the decline in crude prices and no under-recoveries on LPG.

With no change in rates, the price of petrol and diesel remained elevated in most parts of the country on March 21. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, with diesel available for Rs 89.62 for the same amount. Chennai peoplehad to shell out Rs 102.73 per litre of petrol, and Rs 94.33 per litre of diesel. Mumbai, however, takes the top spot with the highest price for petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel here cost Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, Kolkata saw petrol prices stagnant at Rs 106.03 per litre, with diesel being traded at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 21 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Despite the global push towards renewable energy sources, India’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels in its transportation sector remains unchanged. And with OMCs prioritizing recuperation of previous losses over market trends, it remains to be seen how long the country’s petrol and diesel prices will remain impervious to fluctuations.

