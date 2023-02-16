Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today; Check Rates In Lucknow, Kolkata and, Other Cities

Fuel prices in India are influenced by a variety of factors. Among the major variables affecting the price of petrol and diesel are the growth in international crude oil prices, the decline in the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, and taxes levied by the national and state governments. However, Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) haven’t announced any major changes in the prices of fuel in the last eight months. The same pattern persisted on Thursday, February 16 as well.

The cost of petrol remained close to Rs 100 in the country’s four major cities. A litre of petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, whereas the price of the fuel in Kolkata was marginally lower at Rs 106.03. A litre of petrol cost Rs 102.73 in Chennai. The only major city where the cost of a litre of petrol was under Rs 100 was Delhi. Petrol here is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre. Meanwhile, the cost of petrol in places like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, remained above Rs. 100.

At Rs 89.62 per litre on Thursday, diesel is the most affordable fuel in Delhi. The cost of the same amount of litres in Kolkata increased to Rs 92.76. Residents in Chennai paid Rs 94.33 for a litre of diesel, while in Mumbai, it is being sold for Rs 94.27.

Check fuel rates in your city on Thursday, February 16:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Fuel prices were last altered when finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

