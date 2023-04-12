Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On April 12: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Fuel prices underwent marginal changes in some Indian cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati on April 12. The price of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 am daily by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The last nationwide change in fuel prices was announced on May 21, 2022, leading the excise duty on petrol to be reduced by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.
Apart from global oil prices undergoing little change, the price of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens were reduced by up to Rs 6 in the national capital, after changes in the pricing formula of the gas.
In India, petrol and diesel prices are fixed on the back of several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), local taxes and freight charges. This causes the rates to vary from state to state.
Take a look at the fuel prices in major Indian cities on April 12:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.82 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Noida
Petrol: Rs 97.00 per litre
Diesel: Rs 90.16 per litre
Ghaziabad
Petrol: Rs 96.58 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.75 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.70 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.44 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 97.28 per litre
Diesel: Rs 88.81 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 109.73 per litre
Diesel: Rs 98.53 per litre
