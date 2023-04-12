Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On April 12: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Fuel prices underwent marginal changes in some Indian cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati on April 12. The price of petrol and diesel are revised at 6 am daily by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The last nationwide change in fuel prices was announced on May 21, 2022, leading the excise duty on petrol to be reduced by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Apart from global oil prices undergoing little change, the price of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens were reduced by up to Rs 6 in the national capital, after changes in the pricing formula of the gas.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are fixed on the back of several factors such as value-added tax (VAT), local taxes and freight charges. This causes the rates to vary from state to state.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre. On the other hand, diesel is priced at Rs 89.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is valued at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

One litre of petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs 106.03, while diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.24 per litre.

Take a look at the fuel prices in major Indian cities on April 12:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.82 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 97.00 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.16 per litre

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.75 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.70 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.44 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 97.28 per litre

Diesel: Rs 88.81 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 109.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.53 per litre

