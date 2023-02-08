Petrol, Diesel Prices On February 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

India’s petrol and diesel prices remained the same on February 8, continuing a period of eight months of stability, despite fluctuations in the global crude oil market. This is due to Oil Marketing Corporations (OMCs) imposing a price freeze.

The last time fuel prices in India altered was on May 21, 2020, when excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. Experts expect fuel prices to remain unchanged till such time the OMCs recover the losses accrued in the past couple of quarters.

The prices of petrol across four major metropolitan cities in India have remained relatively consistent, with most prices hovering around the Rs 100 threshold. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, petrol is the costliest. It is being sold at Rs 106.31.

Kolkata is the second most expensive, with petrol costing Rs 106.03 per litre, followed by Chennai where the price is at Rs 102.63 for the same quantity. Delhi is the only city where one litre of petrol is priced below Rs 100, at Rs 96.72. This information has been provided by India’s OMCs and is the latest data available.

Diesel prices across four major cities in India have been revealed to be consistent. Delhi has the lowest price at Rs 89.62 per litre, followed by Kolkata at Rs 92.76, then Chennai at Rs 94.24, and Mumbai slightly higher at Rs 94.27 per litre. While the prices differ between cities, they remain relatively consistent, with only marginal differences between them.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on February 8:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

