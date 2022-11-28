Petrol, Diesel Prices On November 28, Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Major Cities

The petrol and diesel prices across the country remained unaffected on November 28. Fuel retailers have issued a notice which placed Delhi’s petrol price at Rs 96.72 a litre while the diesel rate costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 and diesel is sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the rate of petrol remained steady at Rs 102.63 per litre and the cost of diesel per litre pegs at Rs 94.24. While Kolkata’s petrol price is lower than the financial capital Rs 106.03 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Notably, the price of petrol and diesel haven’t changed since the Centre reduced the excise duty. On May 22, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel. There has been a 13 cents increase in the Brent crude futures to $85.47 a barrel recently.

Every dawn at 6 am, oil companies release the rate of fuel and diesel. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd update the rates across the country. For the rates, these companies take into account factors like local taxes, VAT, dealer commission and freight charges to name a few. States taxes play an important role to determine the variations in the price of petrol and diesel.

Here is the list of fuel rates in different states on November 28:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 a litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs. 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs.101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs.109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs.97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs.108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs.93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs. 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs.96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs.83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs.107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs.96.52 per litre

Other factors which have the potential to affect the prices of the fuels are - the exchange rate between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar and the cost of crude oil, among others.

