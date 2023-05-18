Petrol, Diesel Prices Over Rs 100 Today in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 18: Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Thursday, May 18, across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. Today, oil prices have increased in many cities of NCR including Noida-Ghaziabad. Petrol has become Rs 97 a litre in Noida today.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) has gone up by 24 paise to Rs 97 a liter this morning, while diesel has gone up by 21 paise to Rs 90.14 a litre. Petrol became costlier by 14 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.58 a liter while diesel has gone up by 13 paise to Rs 89.75 a litre. Petrol has also become costlier by 5 paise in Lucknow, the capital of UP and has reached Rs 96.62 a litre. Apart from this, diesel has also become costlier by 5 paise to Rs 89.81 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 18, 2023