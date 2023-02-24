Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Once Again; Check Rates On February 24 Here

In a persistent trend, fuel prices in India have remained unchanged for over nine months, as of Friday, February 24. Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been keeping the prices of petrol and diesel steady, deviating from their usual practice of updating fuel prices every day at 6 am. They are trying to make up for the losses incurred over the past few quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other related factors. Despite the changing crude oil prices in the international market, OMCs have chosen to hold back any revision in the rates. Signals from these companies and the government suggest that the situation will only return to normal once the financial losses are covered.

Petrol in the nation’s capital, Delhi, is priced at Rs 96.72, while diesel retails at Rs 89.62 per litre. In the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of one litre of petrol was Rs 106.03, while the price of the same quantity of diesel was Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol was Rs 102.63, while that of diesel was Rs 94.24.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Friday, February 24:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

It is important to note that petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, subject to various factors, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes. The last nation-wide amendment in fuel prices was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

