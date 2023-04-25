CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketPetrol PricesIncome TaxFDGST
Home » Business » Petrol Prices See Dip in UP, Fuel Becomes Costlier in Punjab; Check City-Wise Rates
1-MIN READ

Petrol Prices See Dip in UP, Fuel Becomes Costlier in Punjab; Check City-Wise Rates

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol And Diesel Prices For April 25: Check Fuel Rates In Your City Here. (Representative image: IANS)

Petrol And Diesel Prices For April 25: Check Fuel Rates In Your City Here. (Representative image: IANS)

According to govt oil companies, petrol has become costlier by in Punjab, Himachal; Check how much you have to spend per litre

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: There was no change to fuel prices in four major metro cities on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

According to government oil companies, petrol has become costlier by 29 paise in Himachal, 24 paise in Punjab, and 62 paise in Jammu and Kashmir. Diesel has become costlier by 26 paise, 23 paise and 50 paise respectively at these places. At the same time, petrol-diesel has become cheaper by 25 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has become cheaper by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal.

Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 96.58 and diesel to Rs 89.75 per litre. Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and Rs 89.75 per liter of diesel. Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

Whereas, petrol rates in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter. And, petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter in Port Blair.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

RELATED NEWS

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 25, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.66Rs 89.54
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.54Rs 89.81
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.58Rs 89.75

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand with the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere slowing economic growth.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. petrol
first published:April 25, 2023, 08:07 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 08:18 IST