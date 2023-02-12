Petrol, Diesel Prices Stable In Indian Metro Cities; Check Latest Rates Here

The price of petrol in New Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 on Sunday (February 12, 2023), while diesel in Delhi retailed at Rs 89.62, according to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India. In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 106.31 and diesel sold at Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel were being sold at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai. In Kolkata, the price of petrol was close to that in Mumbai at Rs 106.03 per litre. Diesel here retailed at Rs 92.76 for one litre.
The cost of fuels in India are set to continue the current path until OMCs recover the losses they incurred in the past few quarters.
Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 18
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
