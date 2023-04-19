CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketFuel Prices7th Pay CommissionIncome TaxUPI
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Revised? Govt Again Imposes Windfall Tax On Crude Oil, Export Duty On Diesel Removed
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Prices To Be Revised? Govt Again Imposes Windfall Tax On Crude Oil, Export Duty On Diesel Removed

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 14:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The government had first imposed the windfall tax in July last year -- a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne was imposed on crude oil production in India.(Image: Reuters File)

The government had first imposed the windfall tax in July last year -- a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne was imposed on crude oil production in India.(Image: Reuters File)

The windfall tax on crude oil has been re-imposed at Rs 6,400 per tonne, whereas the export duty on diesel has been removed

Fifteen days after the government had reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil in India to zero, the Centre has now again imposed the duty. The duty rate has now been fixed at Rs 6,400 per tonne, whereas the export duty on diesel has been removed.

In the previous revision on April 4, the Centre had reduced the windfall tax on crude oil production to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne.

According to the latest official notification issued on Tuesday, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol will continue to be zero. The SEAD on diesel has also been cut to zero on Tuesday, against Rs 0.50 per litre earlier.

The rise in windfall tax on crude oil comes after international crude oil has risen after the OPEC and its allies announced to cut production recently.

The Brent crude oil currently stands at $84.76 a barrel. The contract posted its fourth weekly gain in a row last week, the longest such streak since mid-2022. The Indian basket was at $73-74 per barrel for most of the second half of last month and had brightened prospects of a cut in petrol and diesel prices.

The tax rates on the crude oil, export duties on diesel and petrol are reviewed every fortnight, on the basis of average crude oil prices in the previous two weeks.

RELATED NEWS

Petrol and diesel prices in India are also reviewed on a daily basis based on the crude oil prices.

What Is Windfall Tax?

A windfall tax is a one-off tax imposed by a government on a company. It is levied on an unforeseen or unexpectedly large profit, especially unfairly obtained. Now, international crude prices have risen sharply in recent months. The domestic crude producers sell crude to domestic refineries at international parity prices. As a result, domestic crude producers are making windfall gains.

The government had imposed the tax in July last year — a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne was imposed on crude oil production in India. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel. A Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. Windfall tax
first published:April 19, 2023, 13:57 IST
last updated:April 19, 2023, 14:00 IST