Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 19: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged today, on Saturday, April 29, according to notifications from oil marketing companies (OMCs). The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes. Gurugram, Noida and Lucknow see a slight increase in prices, while Chennai sees a marginal fall on April 29 as compared with April 28.

The petrol price in Delhi remained the same at Rs 96.72 per litre on April 29, while the diesel rate was Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol on April 29 continues to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.72 per litre.

In other cities, the per-litre price of petrol in Noida stood at Rs 96.79, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.96. In Gurugram, petrol costs Rs 97.18 per litre, and diesel rate stands at Rs 90.05 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol can be bought at Rs 96.88 per litre, and diesel at Rs 90.07 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 29, 2023:

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre)

Bengaluru: Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89

Chandigarh: Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26

Chennai: Rs 102.63 Rs 94.24

Gurugram: Rs 97.18 Rs 90.05

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76

Lucknow: Rs 96.88 Rs 90.07

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27

New Delhi: Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62

Noida: Rs 96.79 Rs 89.96.

Latest Crude Oil Prices

Oil prices rose over 2 per cent on Friday after energy firms posted positive earnings and US data showed crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing, according to Reuters report.

On its last day as the front-month, Brent futures for June delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at $79.54 a barrel, while the more actively traded July contract jumped 2.7 per cent to settle at $80.33. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.02, or 2.7 per cent, to settle at $76.78.

