Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 27: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices today, August 27, remained almost the same in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, per-litre petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre on Sunday, while diesel stood at Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre, while that of diesel was at Rs 92.76 a litre. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre.