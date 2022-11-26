Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices on November 26 remained unchanged. The latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed the price of petrol in Delhi locked at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre, respectively, in the financial capital of Mumbai. While in Chennai, the rate of petrol is stagnant at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel retails at Rs 94.24 per litre. The cost of petrol is Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Since the Centre reduced the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel on May 22, the prices of the two fuels have not changed significantly for six months now.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents to $85.47 a barrel on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35 cents to show a slight peak in the prices of oil in the global market.

Every morning at 6 AM, oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd revise fuel prices based on a variety of factors such as VAT, local taxes, and freight charges, among others.

Check fuel rates in different cities on November 26

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Several other factors influence fuel prices, including the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the cost of crude oil and so on. Retail prices for petrol and diesel vary by state due to a variety of state-specific taxes such as VAT, dealer commissions, and freight charges.

