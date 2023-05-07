CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On May 07: Check Rates In Delhi, Kolkata And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On May 07: Check Rates In Delhi, Kolkata And Other Cities

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on May 07. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on May 07, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on May 07 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices;

CityPetrol Price (Rs/litre)Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Chennai102.6394.24
Kolkata106.0392.76
Chandigarh96.2084.26
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Hyderabad109.6697.82
Jaipur109.4694.61
Gandhinagar96.6592.40
Bhubaneswar103.6095.15
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

