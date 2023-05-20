Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 20: Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged on Saturday, May 20, across the country including major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.

According to oil marketing companies, petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) rose 10 paise to Rs 96.79 a liter this morning, while diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 89.86 a litre. Petrol price rose 35 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.58 per litre. Diesel remained unchanged at Rs 89.75 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol became costlier by 31 paise and has reached Rs 96.57 a liter as well. Apart from this, diesel has also become costlier by 20 paise to Rs 89.76 a litre.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.