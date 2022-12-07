Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai; Check Fresh Rates In Your City

The price of petrol and diesel, on Wednesday, December 7, remained unchanged for a second day. It has been consistent since May of this year. Since May 21 when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the excise duty on gasoline and diesel, the prices of the two main automotive fuels have mostly remained the same. The union government brought relief toby lowering the price of petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Although the cost of petrol and diesel decreased slightly as a result of this move, they are still higher than Rs 100 in major cities including Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

As on December 7, the price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 and diesel retailed at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, people would have to pay Rs 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.27 per litre for diesel. Chennai saw petrol priced at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 94.24 per litre. The eastern city of Kolkata diesel is sold at Rs 92.76 per litre and petrol at Rs 106.03 per litre.

Before the central government imposed the price freeze, the cost of petrol and diesel would change every day depending on the supply and demand for fuel as well as the currency exchange rate between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 7:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The major fuel retailers in India, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and other oil marketing organisations, determine these rates daily and implement them starting at 6 AM. The revised pricing considers several factors like freight expenses, VAT, local taxes, etc.

Read all the Latest Business News here