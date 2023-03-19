CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Your City
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 10:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Fuel Rates On March 19, 2023: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Your City Today.

Fuel Rates On March 19, 2023: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Your City Today.

Mumbai continues to have the highest price for petrol, trading at Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 94.27 per litre

The petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain the same. On Sunday, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.73 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.33 per litre.

Mumbai continues to have the highest price for petrol, trading at Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol remained stagnant at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 92.76 per litre.

Even as the crude oil has got cheaper in the world, there were expectations in the market that the fuel prices in India might reduce. However, prices of petrol and diesel in India are unlikely to be reduced anytime soon as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have to recover accumulated losses of Rs 18,000 crore due to high crude prices in earlier quarters.

Following bank collapses in the US including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, brent crude oil prices have fallen to $75.03 per barrel, compared with over $100 per dollar a year ago. Petrol prices in India have been stagnant since May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the prices by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel by slashing the excise duty.

Fuel rates in different cities in India on March 19 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

first published:March 19, 2023, 10:16 IST
last updated:March 19, 2023, 10:16 IST
