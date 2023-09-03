Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 3: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 3, remained almost the same in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, per-litre petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre on Sunday, while diesel stood at Rs 94.27.
In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre, while that of diesel was at Rs 92.76 a litre. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre.
|CITY
|Petrol (Per Litre)
|Diesel (Per Litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.86
|Rs 94.24
|Gurugram
|Rs 97.18
|Rs 90.05
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.57
|Rs 89.76
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.79
|Rs 89.96
How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.