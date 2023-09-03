CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 3: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 3: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Fuel rates in India: Petrol and diesel prices today on September 3. (Representative image)

Petrol, diesel prices today, September 3: In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices today, September 3, remained almost the same in the country. In Delhi, petrol price today stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, per-litre petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre on Sunday, while diesel stood at Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.03 per litre, while that of diesel was at Rs 92.76 a litre. In Chennai, petrol was at Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on September 3, 2023:

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

