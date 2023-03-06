Petrol Price In India On March 6: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

India, much like other nations across the globe, is heavily dependent on fossil fuels to power its transportation sector. Petrol and diesel, the two most commonly utilised fuels in the country, have remained at a stable price for over 9 months now. This stable pricing is due to a price freeze implemented by Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), rendering these fuels impervious to exchange rates and supply and demand factors.

OMCs have opted to keep prices static to recoup losses from the past few quarters. This was because of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the energy crisis precipitated by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

As of March 6, 2023, the trend of unchanging prices continues. Petrol and diesel prices remain high in most parts of the country. In Delhi, petrol fetches Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. Chennai residents, on the other hand, must pay Rs 102.73 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.33 for diesel.

Mumbai’s petrol prices top the charts, commanding a whopping Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel in India’s financial capital retailed at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata’s petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Local taxes and transportation costs account for the price disparity among cities.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on March 6 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Prices of petrol and diesel in India vary from state to state due to the different rates of local taxes and transportation costs. Each state in India has the authority to impose its own taxes, such as value-added tax (VAT) and excise duty, on petrol and diesel.

