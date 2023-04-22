Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates On April 22 In Delhi NCR And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 22, 2023 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as rates continued their 10-month streak of price stability. However, other parts of the country saw fluctuation in prices.

Petrol has become more expensive paise at Rs 96.79 a litre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district.

While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

According to fuel price data, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol at Rs 110.48, while Uttarakhand had the lowest at Rs 95.28.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the global crude movement.

Check latest rates in different cities on April 22;

City Petrol Price (In Rs) Diesel Price (In Rs) Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Delhi 96.72 89.62 Noida 96.64 89.82 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Chennai 102.73 94.33 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Bhubaneshwar 103.18 94.75 Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Patna 107.24 94.04

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

How are Petrol, and Diesel Rates Decided?

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here