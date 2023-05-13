CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketFuel Prices In IndiaGold Price In IndiaMankind PharmaCredit Card

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
109802807

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices On May 13: Check Latest Rates In Bengaluru, Delhi And Other Cities
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Prices On May 13: Check Latest Rates In Bengaluru, Delhi And Other Cities

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 13.

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 13.

Fuel prices in India: Petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on May 13. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc..

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre on May 07, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 89.62/litre. In Mumbai, petrol price on May 07 continued to retail above Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 for a litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

The fuel rates remain unchanged since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on May 13,

top videos
    CityPetrol Price (Rs/litre)Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
    Chennai102.7394.33
    Kolkata106.0392.76
    Chandigarh96.2084.26
    Lucknow96.5789.76
    Bengaluru101.9487.89
    Hyderabad109.6697.82
    Jaipur108.5493.77
    Gandhinagar96.6492.39
    Bhubaneswar103.1194.68

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, government controls fuel prices.

    About the Author
    Namit Singh Sengar
    Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
    Tags:
    1. Petrol price
    2. diesel price
    3. Fuel Prices in India
    first published:May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 09:33 IST