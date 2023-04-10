Petrol Price On April 10: Fuel Costs Remain High In India, Check Rates In Your City

The fuel prices in India remained unchanged on April 10, 2023, maintaining the same level for the past ten months. The stagnancy has been prompted by the price freeze that has been levied by the Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to recuperate the losses made in the previous quarters. Usually, the rates of these two primary automotive fuels are revised every day at 6 am.

In the capital city of Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre. Fuel prices can vary from state to state due to factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), local taxes, and freight charges.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol cost can be bought at Rs 106.31 while in Kolkata, the rate has been fixed at Rs 106.03 here. In Chennai, people have to pay Rs 102.63 for a litre of petrol.

The last nationwide adjustment in fuel rates occurred on May 21 of the previous year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowered excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in India are determined by the government and are subject to change regularly based on international crude oil prices, taxes, and other factors. In general, petrol tends to be more expensive than diesel in India.

You can check the revised rates of petrol and diesel per litre in India on April 10 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

