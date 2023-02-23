Petrol Price Over Rs 100 In Most Indian Cities; Check Latest Rates In Your City

The cost of Petrol and diesel have been the same for a while. The central government instituted a price freeze in response to the loss sustained by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) as a result of the COVID- pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. On May 21, 2022, the government cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel, which amounted to the last major variation in prices for these two automotive fuels in India.

On Thursday, February 23 the prices for petrol and diesel remained unchanged nationwide. Let’s have a glance at the prices of petrol and diesel in some major states of the country.

Delhi was the only metropolitan city in India where the petrol price did not cross the Rs 100 benchmark; a litre of petrol cost Rs 96.72. The cost of a litre of petrol in metro cities was the highest in Mumbai, where it was being offered for sale for Rs 106.31. The value of the same amount of fuel in Kolkata was barely Rs 0.28 cheaper, pricing at Rs 106.03. A litre of petrol cost Rs 102.73 in Chennai.

In terms of fuel prices, diesel car owners are in profit. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre while it costs Rs 89.62 in Delhi. While the same amount of fuel retailed for Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, it cost Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata.

Check the rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities on February 23:

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The value-added tax is the principal additional charge imposed on these fuels by the state governments, and it is one of the primary reasons why the price of petrol and diesel differs by state and location in India (VAT). Crude oil and the fuels made from it are subject to daily fluctuations in price due to changes in the currency rate, supply and demand dynamics, and even political choices.

