Petrol Price Today: Petrol Over Rs 100, Diesel Over Rs 90 in Most Metro Cities In India; Check Prices Here

Petrol and diesel prices in the country did not budge for yet another day on Monday, January 23. While the international market has seen several highs and lows in the oil prices per barrel owing to supply and demand forces, the rates in India have been constant for seven months now. The last time Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of the country notified any change was on May 21 last year, when the excise duty on petrol and diesel was slashed by Rs 8 and 6, respectively. Despite policy changes and initiatives to diversify the country’s oil supply, the rates are expected to stay put till such time the OMCs recover losses incurred in the past few quarters.

According to the latest price notification by Indian OMCs, a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai. The only metropolitan city in India where the price of petrol was not above the Rs 100 threshold was Delhi, where the fuel cost Rs 96.72 per litre.

iesel, too, was the cheapest in Delhi among these four cities. It cost Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. In Kolkata, a litre of diesel was retailing at Rs 92.76, while in Chennai, it cost Rs 94.24. The price of a litre of diesel in Mumbai was only a few paise ahead of Chennai. Here, the fuel cost people Rs 94.27 for every litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Friday, January 20:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

