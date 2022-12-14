Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; Check Today's Fuel Rates Here

Fuel prices in the major cities of India remained unchanged for yet another day despite the ongoing fall in crude oil prices in the international market. Indian oil companies continued their six-month record of maintaining the same prices for petrol and diesel on Wednesday, December 14.

Since the reduction in excise duty, which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on May 21, fuel prices have stayed constant. In places like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the cost of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 threshold. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72, whereas diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Mumbai, the country’s economic hub, is charging Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.27 for a litre of diesel. Chennai residents will pay Rs 102.63 for a litre of petrol versus Rs 94.24 for diesel. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs. 106.03 and the cost of diesel is Rs. 92.76.

Here’s a list of fuel prices in major cities on December 14:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs. 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs. 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs. 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs. 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs. 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs.Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 89.76 rupees per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs.109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs. 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs. 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs. 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs. 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs. 96.52 per litre.

Every day at 6 AM, the price of petrol and diesel is modified. State-to-state variations in fuel prices are caused by a variety of factors, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, local levies, etc. The daily price modifications issued by public sector oil marketing corporations (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. take into account foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices (HPCL).

Read all the Latest Business News here