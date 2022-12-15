Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; Check Today's Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices stayed unchanged for over 200 consecutive days on Thursday, December 15 due to the central government’s price freeze. Until the implementation of the price freeze, the cost of diesel and petrol varied daily depending on factors such as global crude oil prices, national and international demand, and supply.

According to the most recent update for the two primary automotive fuels, the price of petrol in Delhi was fixed at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the country’s financial hub, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 94.27. Chennai residents would have to pay Rs 102.73 for a litre of petrol, compared to Rs 94.33 for a litre of diesel. The price of diesel in Kolkata is Rs 92.76, while the price of petrol is Rs 106.03. Petrol prices have also breached the Rs 100 threshold in cities such as Bengaluru, Bhopal and Hyderabad.

In November, India’s fuel consumption increased by 10.2 per cent year on year. India’s demand for petrol climbed by 18.84 million tonnes YoY, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Even though there is a greater demand for automobile fuels, India’s petrol and diesel prices have remained stable for a while.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 15:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Any adjustments in the price of petrol and diesel go into effect each day at 6 a.m. Some of the factors that contribute to state-to-state fluctuations in fuel prices include Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenditures, municipal taxes, and so on. The daily price modifications issued by public sector oil marketing corporations including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. take into consideration foreign currency exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

