Petrol Prices Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; Check Today's Fuel Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices in India refused to move for yet another day on Monday, December 12, owing to the price freeze on fuels in place all across the country. The cost of the fuels, which are updated every morning at 6 am by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, have not budged a single paise since May. The last time petrol prices saw any movement in the country was when the government decreased the excise duty on diesel and petrol by Rs 6 per litre and Rs 8 per litre, respectively.

The latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed that the price of petrol in the country’s capital, Delhi, was unmoved at Rs 96.72 for every litre. Delhi recorded the same price for diesel for yet another day at Rs 89.62. In the coastal city of Mumbai, the cost of petrol was well above Rs 100, remaining locked at Rs 106.31. Diesel here retailed at Rs 94.27 for the same quantity. In Tamil Nadu’s capital, the automotive hub, Chennai, petrol cost customers Rs 102.74 per litre, while diesel burnt a hole equivalent to Rs 94.33 per litre in residents’ pockets. The rate of petrol in Kolkata was close to Mumbai, standing at Rs 106.03 per litre. Diesel in this city in West Bengal cost Rs 92.76 per litre.

Prior to the imposition of the price freeze, petrol and diesel prices fluctuated every day on the basis of international crude prices and international as well as national demand and supply factors.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 11:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The variation in fuel prices for every state arise out of the different tax regimes in place for petrol and diesel. Cost also varies from one region to another because of freight costs, VAT, and other charges.

Read all the Latest Business News here