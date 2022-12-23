Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Major Indian Cities; Check Cost of Diesel and Petrol on December 23

The cost of petrol and diesel in India remained stagnant on December 23, following a nearly six-month-long trend of stable prices. Following the last slash in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6 on May 21 this year, the cost of both the primary automotive fuels has remained constant. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Bharat Petroleum Ltd (BPL), which usually update oil prices at 6 am every day, have not notified a change in long time. The trend is expected to continue till such time that the losses the OMCs incurred in the past couple of quarters are recovered.

As per the latest prices of fuels in the country, the petrol price in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhopal remained above the Rs 100 threshold. The cost of petrol in Delhi was constant at Rs 96.72 per litre, while in Mumbai, it remained at Rs 106.31. In Chennai, a litre cost of petrol retailed at Rs 102.73. The fuel cost Rs 106.03 in West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata.

The price of diesel was relatively lesser in each of these cities. Diesel cost Rs 89.62 in the national capital of Delhi. In Mumbai, the price was higher, with one litre of diesel costing Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the same quantity of the fuel was being sold at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on December 23 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

