Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates Here

In three of the four major Indian cities, the retail petrol price remained higher than Rs 100. The nation’s capital, Delhi, was the only substantial city where the price did not rise to that level. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.72 here. In Mumbai, India’s financial hub, a litre of petrol was being marketed for Rs 106.31. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 102.63.
Moving on to diesel now. A litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. Whereas, in Delhi, the diesel rate stood at Rs 89.62 per litre. The cost of one litre of diesel in Chennai - Rs 94.24.
Oil marketing organisations (OMCs), such as HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), and BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), which update the rates of the leading motor fuels every day at 6 am, have not reported any price changes. Check the rates of petrol and diesel in other Indian cities.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
Market experts have voiced their opinion that until firms did not catch up with the damages incurred in several quarters, a situation of price lock will be experienced in the country. A price block has been in place since the government last decreased excise rates on both fuels on May 21, 2022, ensuring that the nation’s expenses for the two primary automobile fuels remain consistent.
Read all the Latest Business News here