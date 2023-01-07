Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates On January 7 Here

Crude oil prices have noted a record fall, having spiralled downward by about 9.4 percent this week. Despite this, the prices of fuels in India have not budged one point. A price freeze in place since the government last slashed excise duties on both diesel and petrol on May 21, 2022, has ensured that the costs of the two primary automotive fuels remain constant in the country. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as HPCL, IOC, and BPCL, who usually update prices of the primary automotive fuels at 6 am every day, have not notified of any changes in the price of petrol and diesel recently.

Experts had previously opined that they anticipate the price freeze to continue till the companies recover from the losses caused by supply and demand shocks in the past few quarters. In line with the trend noticed over the past seven months, the cost of petrol and diesel was stagnant on Saturday, January 7, throughout the country.

In three out of the four Indian metropolitan cities, petrol continued to retail at over Rs 100. The national capital of Delhi was the only metro city where the price did not touch that mark. A litre of petrol here cost Rs 96.72. In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, the same quantity of fuel was being sold at Rs 106.31. Kolkata was a close runner-up in terms of sky-high rates, with a litre of petrol here retailing at Rs 106.03. In Chennai, one litre of petrol was sold at Rs 102.73.

On Saturday, Diesel cost Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, while in Mumbai, it lightened customers’ purses by Rs 94.27 for every litre they purchased. In the automobile capital of Chennai, a litre of diesel was being sold at Rs 94.24, while in Kolkata, it cost Rs 92.76 for the same quantity

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on January 7 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

