Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities; Check Fuel Rates Here

The price of petrol and diesel remained stable in major Indian cities on April 1. The central government had declared a reduction in the excise duty on fuel prices in May 2022. The price of petrol and diesel in the country has remained stable since then. But fuel rates are still higher than Rs 100 in cities such as Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

As of April 3, the average price of petrol in India is around Rs 105 per litre, while the average price of diesel is around Rs 94 per litre. It is important to keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate daily based on global crude oil prices and the exchange rate.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27. In Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol stands at Rs 96.72. Diesel is priced at Rs 89.66 per litre in the national capital. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03. The value of diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol stands at Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai. The price of one-litre diesel is Rs 94.24 in the city.

Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities on April 3:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.66 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre

Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna

Petrol: Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.04 per litre

