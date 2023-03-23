CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates Here

Published By: Aparna Deb

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 08:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Check latest fuel rates in different cities on March 23

Chennai folks are shelling out Rs 102.73 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.33 for the same quantity of diesel

The cost of petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for yet another day on Thursday, March 23. Despite several fluctuations in the international price of crude owing to the banking sector crisis in the US, petrol and diesel prices in India did not budge. This is likely to be the trend in the future as well, courtesy of a price freeze levied by Indian Oil Marketing Companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. OMCs put the price freeze in place to recover losses from the past couple of quarters. As of March 20, they are yet to recover Rs 18,000 crore in accumulated losses from earlier quarters.

The price of petrol and diesel has not moved a single point since May 21 last year. In Delhi, motorists are paying Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.62 for diesel at the pump. Chennai folks are shelling out Rs 102.73 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.33 for the same quantity of diesel. Those in Mumbai have to spend the most for petrol out of all metropolitan cities in the country. Prices here have skyrocketed to Rs 106.31 per litre. Diesel is available at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata residents are experiencing stagnant petrol prices at Rs 106.03 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Check fuel rates in various cities in India on March 23 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

In a move to safeguard the supply of refined fuels in the domestic market, India is reportedly poised to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and petrol beyond the current fiscal year.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
