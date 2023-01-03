Petrol Prices Over Rs 100 In Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates On January 3, 2023

The fuel rates in India have been stationary for almost a year. No changes were witnessed in the costs of petrol and diesel on January 3. They were the same as they have been recorded every day since May 21. It was when the central government last cut down the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. This resulted in a price drop. Given the stability in the fuel prices in the last few months, it is expected that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) of the country won’t be introducing a nation-wide change for some time.

The price of petrol in some major Indian cities has been above Rs 100. In Mumbai, it is the highest at Rs 106.31. The price in Kolkata was also close to this amount. The cost of petrol in the city is Rs 106.03. In Chennai, a litre cost of petrol is sold at Rs 102.73. Delhi is the only metropolitan city of the country where the petrol rate is below Rs 100; it is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre.

The cost of diesel is comparatively cheaper in the country. While the fuel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, it is priced at Rs 94.27 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the fuel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre whereas, in Chennai, a litre of diesel was being sold at Rs 94.24.

After the Russo-Ukraine war, India expanded the countries from which it bought crude oil. The country is also seeking to move to blend greater proportions of ethanol in petrol to ensure better energy security.

Find fuel rates in different cities in India on January 3 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

