Petrol Remains Above Rs 100 In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; Check Fuel Rates In Your City On May 29

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday remained unchanged in India. According to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai remained above the Rs 100 mark. Petrol in Delhi was Rs 96.72 per litre on Monday. OMCs update their prices at 6 am daily.

Petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) stood at Rs 96.79, while diesel at Rs 89.96 a litre. The petrol price in Lucknow was at Rs 96.57. Apart from this, petrol in Gurugram was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre. However, diesel has remained the same at Rs 90.05 a litre in the capital city of Haryana.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.