PFRDA Issues New Rules For National Pension Scheme Subscribers; Deets Below

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued a notification on July 27, in which they have eased the rules for their subscribers. According to the notification, the subscribers are now allowed to choose an annuity plan after opting out of the National Pension Scheme (NPS). It means that the subscriber can leave the scheme without charges and choose any annual plan of their liking. They can do this as soon as they leave the NPS and will not be charged any fee for the selection of an insurer. The choice of the plan depends on the needs of the subscriber. To help the subscribers in making informed decisions, the PFRDA has asked the nodal officers under the Government sectors, Point of Presence or POPs, and National Pension System Trust to provide the necessary guidance to the subscribers. No fees are going to be charged for the process, according to reports. Insurance companies generally charge the premium for NPS subscribers for an annuity plan, and the subscribers also have to pay taxes and other amounts to the government or the regulator. The PFRDA said, “Additionally, there should be no additional intermediation expense or charge in respect of the annuity product issued to the subscribers and hence ASP (Annuity Service Provider) can deploy no agency or intermediary for sourcing Annuity from NPS Subscribers.”

PFRDA also said that the officers are to monitor the compliance with the duties and obligations of the exit regulations. “The compliance officer of ASP shall be responsible for monitoring compliance with the duties and obligations as laid down under the Exit Regulations and circulars issued by the Authority, besides other applicable laws, governing annuity and shall give a compliance certificate to the Authority,” they stated.

At the moment, an NPS subscriber is required to utilise 40 percent of the accumulated corpus to get an annuity plan at its maturity. The remaining 60 percent can be withdrawn as a lump sum. The subscriber will have the choice to withdraw the complete lump sum, if the corpus is less than or equal to Rs 5 lakh.