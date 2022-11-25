CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » Business » PhonePe Acquires ZestMoney, To Continue It As Separate Entity: Report
1-MIN READ

PhonePe Acquires ZestMoney, To Continue It As Separate Entity: Report

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 14:48 IST

New Delhi, India

ZestMoney is a consumer lending fintech company in India founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015.

ZestMoney is a consumer lending fintech company in India founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015.

The acquisition is done and ZestMoney will continue to operates as a separate entity with Zest brand, according to a media report

India’s leading fintech platform PhonePe has acquired buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech startup ZestMoney, according to a livemint report quoting people aware of the matter. However, the financial details of the deal are not known yet.

“The acquisition is done. ZestMoney will continue to operates as a separate entity with Zest brand," the livemint report quoted a person aware of the matter as saying.

According to the report, ZestMoney was earlier in acquisition talks with Pine Labs and BharatPe, but the deals fell through.

ZestMoney is a consumer lending fintech company in India founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015. It is backed by investors like Australia’s Zip, Goldman Sachs, Quona Capital, Xiaomi and Alteria Capital. The company had last raised $50 million in September 2021

PhonePe is already there in mutual fund distribution, insurance, digital gold and silver. It was, however, yet to introduce lending through its platform. In fact, its rivals Paytm and BharatPe have been in the lending space through both, merchant and consumer lending.

PhonePe has acquired GigIndia, WealthDesk, OpenQ and closed the long-pending acquisition of IndusOS in the past year.

As per filings accessed through Tofler, ZestMoney’s loss in FY22 surged 216 percent to Rs 398 crore from Rs 125.8 crore in previous fiscal year. Revenues grew by 62 percent from Rs 89.3 crore in FY21 to Rs 145 crore in FY22.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:November 25, 2022, 14:30 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 14:48 IST