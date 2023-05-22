CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rs 2,000 NotesPetrol, Diesel PricesStock MarketGold PricesJewellery Hallmarking
Home » Business » PhonePe Secures Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic
1-MIN READ

PhonePe Secures Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST

New Delhi, India

PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round. (Representative image)

PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round. (Representative image)

The latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million

PhonePe on Monday said it has secured an additional $100 million investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, as part of its ongoing fundraise. This latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million. The investment reaffirms General Atlantic’s conviction in PhonePe’s business and growth potential.

“With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round," the company said in a statement.

top videos
    About the Author
    Mohammad Haris
    Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
    first published:May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 13:22 IST