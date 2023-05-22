PhonePe Secures Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic

PhonePe on Monday said it has secured an additional $100 million investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, as part of its ongoing fundraise. This latest tranche brings the total investment from General Atlantic and its co-investors to $550 million. The investment reaffirms General Atlantic’s conviction in PhonePe’s business and growth potential.

“With this latest primary infusion from General Atlantic, PhonePe has now raised a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round," the company said in a statement.