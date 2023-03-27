Planning a Trip? Tips to Save Money on Hotel Bookings This Season

The Summer holiday season is almost here. And, that means, planning a trip with your family. From choosing a location for your trip, hotel bookings, and finding different places to fitting everything within budget, all boxes need to be ticked. The biggest issue every family or group of friends face during holiday trips is accommodation. It is true that if the given hotel is not good, then the mood gets spoiled for the whole vacation. So it’s extremely necessary to book a nice and budget-friendly hotel. If not done in a smart manner, hotel bookings can lead to a huge loss and a bad mood throughout the holiday. There are some tips that can help you save money on hotel bookings. Here are some ways through which you can save money on hotel bookings.

Budget Idea - Always pre-plan your budgets. The lack of budget planning results in the free - flow of money. Chalking out a fixed budget also helps in searching for hotels online. Filtering the searches according to your budget aids you in getting your preferred accommodation quickly.

Book Early - Booking the hotel early helps in saving a lot of money. The hotels get expensive around the peak season and to avoid such hikes in charges, it is wise to pre-plan your booking dates. Booking resorts or hotels at the last minute, also helps in getting discounted prices sometimes.

Membership points- If you have loyalty points or membership cards for any hotel, don’t miss using them while booking your accommodation. It helps in acquiring great rooms at a cheaper rate. Large hotel chains also provide good offers to their members.

Online booking portals- Makemytrip and Goibibo are some of the many online booking portals which help in finalising accommodation. These portals consist of great offers and discounted prices for hotels. It also gives some great deals if certain credit cards are used while booking.

Book Directly - The traditional way of booking hotels also sometimes results in getting good hotels at a cheaper rate. During the festive season, hotels like Taj and Radisson offer discounted prices for rooms.

