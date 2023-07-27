Planning To Buy An Apartment? Consider These Factors Before Choosing Your Floor

Real estate developers are trying their best to reach out to home buyers of all income groups and make apartment complexes as affordable as possible. High-rise residential buildings are in trend in most metropolitan cities. Real estate agents try their best to woo potential investors. If you want to invest in an apartment in a high-rise building, one of the pressing decisions you may have to make is which floor you should choose. Should it be close to the ground or higher near the top floors? Consider several factors before choosing a floor in any property, and then decide which is best for you.

Developers generally follow the practice of first selling the upper floors of a building and then opening the inventory of the lower floors for sale. Today, we are going to point out some factors, which will help you in solving the difficulties you may face while choosing the right floor for you.

If the apartment complex has a picturesque view and beautiful surroundings, then it can be a plus point to choose a higher floor. The closer you are to the ground, the more you risk having a pest or rodent menace. Higher floors are also comparatively less noisy.

According to the rental returns, demand for lower floors is more among tenants who want to take up an apartment for rent. So if you are investing in an apartment by giving it out for rent, it is advisable to choose floors closer to the ground.

The local climate should be carefully considered before purchasing a flat. The bottom floor is a better option if there is a lot of air pollution in that city. People prefer to live in homes with upper floors in Mumbai and Bangalore, while they prefer ground-floor residences in Delhi/NCR and Chennai.

If your family consists of aged parents, grandparents or other elderly relatives, you are better suited for lower floors than higher ones.

The higher the floor you take, the higher the energy consumption. This is because you have to run the air conditioner for a long time during the summers. Apart from this, the motor pump also takes more energy to deliver water.