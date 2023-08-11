Planning To Get A Health Insurance? Avoid These 5 Mistakes

Health insurance is of utmost importance and one should purchase it in this era of high cost of living and rising medical expenses. A comprehensive health insurance plan is an important investment for individuals across socioeconomic classes. It’s an efficient tool to safeguard against unforeseen medical emergencies and get financial assistance during those times. Individuals can choose an ineffective health insurance plan without a proper understanding of the consequences of its policy and clauses. Here are the top five common mistakes that people should avoid when choosing a health insurance policy in India.

Not consulting an expert or friend - One should not hesitate in asking questions related to health insurance policies from friends or experts. The individual must have proper knowledge regarding all the important aspects of health insurance. Whether it is the question related to policy, claim, or the method of receiving the claim, people should know all things beforehand.

Not reviewing the health insurance policy- It is important to review your policy every year, to be sure that it covers the specific terms and conditions that you may require for your medical treatment. By reviewing your policy regularly, you can stay updated about any changes in coverage and make the necessary adjustments.

Not checking the network coverage of the plan- Once you have a chosen list of health plans, check whether or not your preferred hospitals and doctors are included in the health insurance policy’s hospital network. People should always go with an insurance provider that has a wide network of hospitals across the world.

Purchasing insurance only to save the taxes- Health insurance premiums reduce the taxable income, but it cannot be the only basis to buy a health insurance policy. The main objective of getting health insurance is to have comprehensive coverage of issues related to health. Buying a health insurance policy with only a focus on tax savings will lead a customer to invest in policies with inadequate coverage.

Buying health insurance only during older age- Many people think that health insurance plans are only for the elderly or are needed only during old age. No one can predict unforeseen medical emergencies. Having inadequate coverage at a young age could lead to a weak financial situation at the time of a medical emergency. There are many health insurance policies for individuals below 45 years.