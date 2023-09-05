Planning To Invest In Real Estate? These Cities Might Be The Best Options For You

Investing in real estate is always considered a safe investment. The prices of plots suddenly went down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, their rates are increasing rapidly, as revealed in a survey report on property growth. The main question is whether this is the right time to invest in real estate or buy a house. If so, which city is the best option for this? Let’s take a look at what real estate reports suggest. NoBroker’s Real Estate Report 2023 has recently been released. It states that now is the best time to invest in property. If you buy a plot or flat at this time, it will give you multiple benefits in the future. The report also points to a change in the confidence of home buyers. According to the report, 77 per cent of people have expressed their intention to buy property in 2023. This trend is expected to increase business opportunities, especially in the middle-income housing sector.

Which cities are the first choice?

Some selected cities of the country have become the first choice for people to invest in property. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune are the most preferred cities to buy a property, according to recent data from a major online real estate brokerage company. If we look at the property rate and growth, Gurugram is moving forward at a faster pace. Gurugram saw the highest increase rate of 12 per cent in residential prices per square foot. Bengaluru is in second place, where prices have increased by 9 per cent; and in Noida, the same has increased by 8 per cent.

Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of Signature Global (India) Limited, said in an interview: “The pandemic has shown how important it is to have a safe place to stay, which we can call home. Homeownership has become even more valuable. We are pleased to see this recent report from the industry. This report supports the idea that having your own home in India is a tradition.”

Santosh Aggarwal, CFO and Executive Director of Alfacorp, said that the confidence of home buyers has grown significantly in recent years. Mapsco Group Director Rahul Singla said, “We fulfil the dreams of the buyers and also build the future. As the festive season approaches, all eyes are on the emerging landscape of the real estate sector.”