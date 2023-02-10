The government of India has come up with the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme to benefit farmers. In addition to the instalment of Rs 2000 every four months, farmers under this new scheme will get Rs 3000 every month as a pension, after the age of 60 years. To avail of this service, farmers just have to register in the scheme, where no paperwork is required. The monthly contribution required for the pension scheme will be deducted from the government assistance, coming under Samman Nidhi.

Launched ahead of the 2019 general elections, the BJP-led central govt introduced the scheme exclusively for farmers of the country, so that the period of crisis in the sector could end. Under this scheme, the Govt of India provides financial assistance to farmers in the country, three times a year. One of the reasons cited by the govt was that the farmers should be able to buy necessary fertilisers for the crop they grow in the field.

The PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana comes up with the provision of pensions for farmers after the age of 60. Any farmer in the age group of 18 to 40 can opt for this scheme and get a monthly pension of Rs 3000 post 60 years of age. What farmers have to do is contribute Rs 55 to Rs 200 on a monthly basis. But the contribution is dependent on the age of those who choose the pension scheme. The provision is there that deductions will be made through the amount received via the PM Kisan scheme if the beneficiary chooses so.

Detailed information about the pension scheme for farmers is available on PM Kisan Nidhi’s website: www.pmkisan.gov.in

