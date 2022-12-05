PM Kisan Scheme 13th Installment: Who Is Eligible, Who Can't Get It, List Of Documents Required

PM Kisan 13th Installment Date: Crores of farmers across the country are waiting for their 13th installment of PM-Kisan scheme. They had got their 12th installment in October, in which the government had released financial benefits worth Rs 16,000 crore to over 11 crore eligible farmers under PM-Kisan. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

According to media reports, the government may this month release the 13th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme benefit. The fund under the scheme is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018. Last time, as per reports, the Rs 2,000 payment had got delayed due to the paper verification of paperwork.

Who Can Apply for PM-Kisan Scheme?

Any government scheme has certain eligibility criteria, based on which, benefits are released. For the PM-Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Documents Required for PM-Kisan

The documents that should be furnished before the authorities include proof of name, age, gender and category (SC/ST). Apart from this, the Aadhaar Number of the beneficiary is also required. Documents confirming ownership of land and bank account details of the beneficiary is also required.

eKYC is Mandatory

The government has made it mandatory to do an eKYC by te eligible farmers to continue receiving the benefits of PM-Kisan. “eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM-KISAN Portal," according to a note on the website. This means that farmers who have not completed their eKYC within the due date may not receive their allowance anymore.

Who Cannot Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

As per the PM-Kisan Website, these are the categories who cannot avail PM-Kisan benefits:

a) All institutional Land holders

b) Farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to following

categories:-

i. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii. Former and present ltlinisters/ State Ministers and former/present members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative councils, former and present tt/ayors of Municipal corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii. All serving or retired officers and employees of central and state government ministries or offices

iv. All individuals receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more

v. All persons who paid lncome Tax in last assessment year

vi. Working professionals like doctors, professors, engineers etc.

